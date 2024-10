Members of the armed forces had an accident with this GMTF armored personnel carrier. militärfahrzeuge.ch

There was an accident involving an armored personnel carrier at the Walenstadt weapons range on Thursday. Several members of the armed forces were injured.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Thursday, an accident involving an armored personnel carrier (GMTF) occurred at the Walenstadt weapons range.

Members of the armed forces were injured, but the exact number of people affected is still unknown.

The military justice authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Show more

An accident involving an armored personnel carrier (GMTF) occurred on Thursday afternoon at the Walenstadt weapons range. This was reported by the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport on X:

Members of the armed forces were injured in this incident. However, it is not yet clear how many people were involved. The military justice system has launched an investigation.