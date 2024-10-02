The car suffered extensive damage in the accident. Kantonspolizei Aargau

A Mercedes collided with a street light in Baden. The cause of the accident is still unclear, but the driver was uninjured.

Samuel Walder

On October 2, 2024, at 2 a.m., a 39-year-old driver was driving on Neuenhoferstrasse in the direction of Baden AG. For reasons as yet unexplained, the white Mercedes left the road on the right and collided with the street lighting.

The impact stopped the vehicle and triggered the car's automatic emergency call, which immediately alerted the emergency services, who were dispatched to Baden.

The impact triggered the car's automatic emergency call. Kantonspolizei Aargau

The driver was uninjured and no other road users were involved in the accident. The vehicle and the road equipment sustained several tens of thousands of francs worth of damage. The cantonal police are investigating the cause of the accident. The driver has been reported to the competent public prosecutor's office.