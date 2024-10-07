Migros has not yet had enough with the closure of Melectronics, SportX, Mibelle and Hotelplan. Now it also wants to merge its logistics operations.
In a press release, they write that Migros Lucerne will gradually take over the logistics services of the Migros Ticino Cooperative by 2030.
In future, the automated facilities and systems at the operations center in Dierikon (LU) will distribute goods for all Migros stores in Ticino and load them onto containers. The containers will then be transported overnight by rail through the Gotthard tunnel to Ticino.
40 jobs to disappear by 2030
The Sant'Antonino site will remain. Fine distribution to the stores will then be carried out there by truck. However, around 40 jobs will disappear by 2030, as Migros spokeswoman Erstelle Hain said at the request of "20 Minuten".
The affected employees will be supported over the next few years to find follow-up solutions within or outside Migros Ticino. Retirement is also an option. "We cannot completely rule out redundancies at this stage," says Hain.
Note: In an initial version, there was talk of 50 jobs being affected. This is incorrect; the number of jobs affected is 40. blue News has updated the report.