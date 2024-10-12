Popular with customers - but no longer in the Migros range: Icelandic moss tablets from the manufacturer F. Hunziker from Dietikon ZH. Screenshot/Migipedia.migros.ch

Icelandic moss tablets have been in the Migros range for decades - shoppers love the traditional tablet for coughs and sore throats. The culprit is a broken production machine that can no longer be repaired.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Migros no longer stocks Icelandic moss tablets.

The reason is a defective and irreparable production machine from the manufacturer F. Hunziker from Dietikon ZH.

Many former buyers are expressing their disappointment and anger online about the loss of the cult tablets. Show more

There is a huge gaping hole in the Migros sweets shelves. The Icelandic moss tablets that are so beloved by so many Swiss people are no longer in the range. The sweets are a tried and tested remedy for sore throats and coughs. Some stores still have remaining stock, but the cult tablets are already sold out in the Migros online store.

On Migros' Migipedia portal, long-time fans and buyers of the Zältli are perplexed and disappointed at the sudden absence of the "childhood memory" from the range. Many are hoping for a return of the classic soon. "The Täfeli need to be back on the shelves," writes one customer. A long-time customer complains: "How are we supposed to get through the winter without the Iceland moss tablets?"

"A super product!"

The reason for the delivery stop of Iceland moss tablets is a problem at the manufacturer F. Hunziker from Dietikon ZH. The long-established company has been one of the largest producers of sweets and medicines in Switzerland since 1930. The family business has been supplying Migros since 1948 - including with the legendary Iceland moss tablets. But now the machine that produces the tablets has irreparable technical problems, as first reported by "20 Minuten".

When asked by Blick why production is not being resumed, a Migros spokeswoman explained: "Unfortunately, the manufacturer's machine, which is specifically required for the production of the tablets, broke down after 66 years." It no longer seems possible to repair the old production plant. "The machine can no longer be repaired, as the original manufacturer of the machine has no longer existed since 1976," Migros continues.

As an alternative, the Migros spokeswoman recommends the Sanactiv product "Icelandic moss lozenges" from the home pharmacy range. However, this does not seem to be well received without exception. "The 'substitute' tastes awful," said one customer on Migipedia. One shopper explains: "The non-food substitute product suggested by the nice saleswoman is unfortunately not a worthy replacement, as the consistency is rubbery and the design is not appealing either."