On Friday afternoon, there was a collision involving several vehicles near Rueun GR. One person was killed and two others involved in the accident were injured.

According to initial findings, shortly after 3 p.m., a 49-year-old driver was driving his truck up the valley from Ilanz in the direction of Trun, as reported by the cantonal police of Graubünden. At the same time, a caravan and two motorcycles were driving out of the valley in the direction of Ilanz.

In a left-hand bend in the Gula area in Rueun, the heavy motor vehicle skidded on the wet road and spun on its own axis. It collided with the oncoming motorhome and the first motorcycle of a 56-year-old woman. As a result of the collision, the truck tore the camper van off the road and both crashed down a slope, overturning. The driver of the camper van was trapped in the vehicle.

Two people seriously injured

Third parties immediately provided first aid until two teams from the Surselva Rescue Service and two Rega helicopters arrived. Despite emergency medical care, the woman died at the scene of the accident. Her 14-year-old daughter, who was also traveling in the camper van, suffered moderate injuries. The motorcyclist who crashed also suffered serious injuries. Both were flown by helicopter to the Graubünden Cantonal Hospital in Chur.

The second motorcyclist was able to initiate emergency braking, put the motorcycle down and thus prevent a collision. He and his pillion passenger as well as the truck driver were uninjured.

Oberalpstrasse closed for several hours

The Oberalpstrasse was closed during the operation at the scene of the accident. Traffic was widely diverted via Obersaxen. The cantonal police were supported by the Obersaxen fire department.

Firefighters from the Ilanz/Glion road rescue service were deployed to secure the scene of the accident and rescue the people from the badly damaged vehicle. The camper van and the truck had to be lifted back onto the road by crane truck. All four vehicles were loaded and transported away.

A cleaning machine from the Graubünden Civil Engineering Office was used to clean the road. The accident site was cleared by 9.30 p.m. and the road closure was lifted. Together with the public prosecutor's office, the Graubünden cantonal police are clarifying the exact circumstances that led to this traffic accident.