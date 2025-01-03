The Geneva judiciary has convicted a 30-year-old woman of violating her duty of care and upbringing. Symbolbild: Imago

A 30-year-old woman leaves her three children unattended. She only reaches her 13-year-old daughter the next day in a drunken state. The Geneva public prosecutor's office has now sentenced the woman.

The Geneva judiciary has sentenced a 30-year-old woman to a fine of 50 daily rates of 50 francs each for violating her duties of care and upbringing. The divorced, unemployed mother had left her three children unattended at home while she went out partying, reports "20 Minutes".

According to the report, the incident took place in June 2024. The Spanish woman had left her house in the evening and assured her 13-year-old daughter that she would be back within an hour. This turned out to be an empty promise: She did not return her daughter's call until the next day.

Daughter reports case to a teacher

During this time, the 13-year-old had to look after her brother (8) and her seven-month-old sister on her own. When she finally reached her mother, she asked her to come home. She is said to have replied that she also had a right to have fun. According to the penalty order, she was drunk at a friend's house at the time.

At 8 p.m., almost 24 hours after leaving the house, the 30-year-old, who receives welfare benefits, finally returned home. She had previously been in hospital for unclear reasons.

The incident came to light because the daughter confided in a teacher. The teacher contacted the school management, who in turn called in the youth and child protection service.