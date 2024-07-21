On Friday, a truck collided first with a motorhome and then with the motorcycle of the now deceased woman.
According to the information available so far, the truck driver was traveling up the valley from Ilanz GR in the direction of Trun GR. In a left-hand bend, the truck skidded on the wet road, whereupon it spun on its own axis and collided with the oncoming caravan and the motorcycle.
The driver of the caravan was trapped in the vehicle, as the police reported on Saturday. Despite emergency medical care, the woman died at the scene of the accident. Her 14-year-old daughter, who was riding in the caravan, suffered moderate injuries.
A second motorcyclist was able to initiate emergency braking, put the motorcycle down and thus prevent a collision. He, his passenger and the truck driver were uninjured.