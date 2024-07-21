A collision involving several vehicles occurred in Rueun GR on Friday. Kantonspolizei Graubünden

On Friday afternoon, there was a collision involving several vehicles near Rueun GR. A second person has now died of their injuries in hospital.

The fatal traffic accident on Friday afternoon in Rueun in Graubünden has claimed a second victim. As reported by the Graubünden cantonal police on Sunday, the motorcyclist involved in the accident succumbed to her serious injuries in hospital on Saturday evening.

On Friday, a truck collided first with a motorhome and then with the motorcycle of the now deceased woman.

According to the information available so far, the truck driver was traveling up the valley from Ilanz GR in the direction of Trun GR. In a left-hand bend, the truck skidded on the wet road, whereupon it spun on its own axis and collided with the oncoming caravan and the motorcycle.

The driver of the caravan was trapped in the vehicle, as the police reported on Saturday. Despite emergency medical care, the woman died at the scene of the accident. Her 14-year-old daughter, who was riding in the caravan, suffered moderate injuries.

A second motorcyclist was able to initiate emergency braking, put the motorcycle down and thus prevent a collision. He, his passenger and the truck driver were uninjured.

