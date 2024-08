A 70-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of the accident on the central island in Urdorf. Bild: Keystone

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 70-year-old motorcyclist has died in a road accident in Urdorf.

The rider hit the kerb of a traffic island.

The public prosecutor's office and cantonal police are investigating the exact cause of the accident. Show more

A 70-year-old motorcyclist died in an accident in Urdorf on Thursday afternoon. He hit the kerb of a traffic island when setting off, touched a candelabra on the island and fell. He succumbed to his serious injuries despite rapid medical assistance at the scene of the accident.

The accident occurred at around 3.30 p.m., according to the cantonal police. The public prosecutor's office and the cantonal police are investigating the exact cause of the accident.

