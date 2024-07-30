The rescue helicopter landed in the middle of the highway.
Accident in Wäldi Thurgau
A motorcyclist had an accident on the A7 on Monday. The rescue helicopter landed in the middle of the highway.
- The A7 had to be closed on Monday.
- A rescue helicopter had to land on the carriageway to rescue an injured motorcyclist.
On Monday evening, a motorcyclist crashed heavily on the A7 in the direction of Constance and suffered serious injuries. A rescue helicopter from the German Air Rescue Service (DRF) took him to hospital.
BRK News reported that the accident occurred at 5:30 p.m. near Wäldi TG. The highway in the direction of Constance had to be closed to allow the rescue helicopter to land.
"The casualty is a man," said Daniel Meili, media spokesman for the Thurgau cantonal police. "According to initial findings, it was a single vehicle accident."
The motorcyclist suffered serious arm injuries and was flown to hospital after first aid.