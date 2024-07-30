Accident in Wäldi Thurgau The rescue helicopter landed in the middle of the highway. Image: BRK News The highway had to be closed Image: BRK News This led to a major traffic jam Image: BRK News The motorcyclist was injured. Image: BRK News Accident in Wäldi Thurgau The rescue helicopter landed in the middle of the highway. Image: BRK News The highway had to be closed Image: BRK News This led to a major traffic jam Image: BRK News The motorcyclist was injured. Image: BRK News

A motorcyclist had an accident on the A7 on Monday. The rescue helicopter landed in the middle of the highway.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The A7 had to be closed on Monday.

A rescue helicopter had to land on the carriageway to rescue an injured motorcyclist. Show more

On Monday evening, a motorcyclist crashed heavily on the A7 in the direction of Constance and suffered serious injuries. A rescue helicopter from the German Air Rescue Service (DRF) took him to hospital.

BRK News reported that the accident occurred at 5:30 p.m. near Wäldi TG. The highway in the direction of Constance had to be closed to allow the rescue helicopter to land.

"The casualty is a man," said Daniel Meili, media spokesman for the Thurgau cantonal police. "According to initial findings, it was a single vehicle accident."

The motorcyclist suffered serious arm injuries and was flown to hospital after first aid.