Freeway closed near Wäldi TG Motorcyclist seriously injured - helicopter lands in the middle of the A7

Sven Ziegler

30.7.2024

Accident in Wäldi Thurgau
Accident in Wäldi Thurgau. The rescue helicopter landed in the middle of the highway.

The rescue helicopter landed in the middle of the highway.

Image: BRK News

Accident in Wäldi Thurgau. The highway had to be closed

The highway had to be closed

Image: BRK News

Accident in Wäldi Thurgau. This led to a major traffic jam

This led to a major traffic jam

Image: BRK News

Accident in Wäldi Thurgau. The motorcyclist was injured.

The motorcyclist was injured.

Image: BRK News

A motorcyclist had an accident on the A7 on Monday. The rescue helicopter landed in the middle of the highway.

On Monday evening, a motorcyclist crashed heavily on the A7 in the direction of Constance and suffered serious injuries. A rescue helicopter from the German Air Rescue Service (DRF) took him to hospital.

BRK News reported that the accident occurred at 5:30 p.m. near Wäldi TG. The highway in the direction of Constance had to be closed to allow the rescue helicopter to land.

"The casualty is a man," said Daniel Meili, media spokesman for the Thurgau cantonal police. "According to initial findings, it was a single vehicle accident."

The motorcyclist suffered serious arm injuries and was flown to hospital after first aid.