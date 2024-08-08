The 70-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in the accident at a traffic circle in Wädenswil. Bild: Keystone

A 70-year-old motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a collision with a car in Wädenswil on Thursday. The collision occurred at a traffic circle. The two-wheeler driver finally crashed into a candelabra. The car driver sustained minor injuries

No time? blue News summarizes for you A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Wädenswil.

The 70-year-old drove over a traffic island after the accident.

The rider then crashed into a candelabra. Show more

After the collision, the motorcyclist drove over a traffic island and onto the oncoming lane before crashing into the candelabra, according to the cantonal police. The exact circumstances of the accident are under investigation. The traffic circle was closed for three hours.

