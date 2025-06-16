The French police had to respond to a fatal accident on Sunday. Symbolbild: Keystone

A motorhome and a group of Swiss cyclists collided in France. Two people died as a result.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two people have died in a traffic accident in France and another was seriously injured.

A motorhome hit a group of four cyclists.

According to the French media, the victims were Swiss nationals. Show more

A fatal accident occurred in the French department of Cher on Sunday: A motorhome hit a group of four cyclists in the commune of Belleville-sur-Loire, as reported by "Le Matin". According to the report, two people were killed and another was seriously injured.

According to French media reports, it was a group of Swiss cyclists.

The "République du Centre" reported that the fatalities were aged 67 and 69. The rescue services arrived too late at the scene of the accident. One person died at the scene of the accident, the other on the way to hospital.

The fourth cyclist in the group is said to be almost uninjured.

The driver of the camper van is said to be an 87-year-old man. He was arrested. An investigation into negligent homicide and negligent bodily injury has been initiated.