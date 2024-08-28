The man was on his way up Mont Vélan. Kapo VS

A mountaineer has fallen to his death in Valais. He had previously been on the phone to his wife.

Sven Ziegler

Fatal mountain accident in the canton of Valais. A mountaineer fell to his death on Mont Vélan on Tuesday, according to the police.

The Frenchman (42) climbed Mont Vélan in the morning and informed his wife of his arrival at the summit at ten o'clock. During the subsequent descent, the climber apparently fell off the Hannibal ridge.

His wife informed the French gendarmerie when the climber did not contact her in the afternoon. The Valais cantonal police and the Valais cantonal rescue organization were notified. They immediately launched an aerial search and technical investigations.

The lifeless body was discovered on Wednesday. The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation in collaboration with the cantonal police.

