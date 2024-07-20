Two climbers have fallen from the Zumsteinspitze. Kapo Wallis

In Valais, two mountaineers have fallen 300 meters. One of them was fatally injured. The second climber was seriously injured.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two mountaineers have crashed on the Zumsteinspitze.

They fell around 300 meters into the depths.

One climber died, the other was seriously injured. Show more

On Friday, two climbers fell from the Zumsteinspitze in Zermatt. A third party reported the fall of two climbers who were ascending the Zumsteinspitze at around 8:30 a.m., according to the Valais cantonal police. The two people, who were roped up, fell about 300 meters down at an altitude of 4,500 meters for reasons as yet unknown.

The rescue services, who were alerted immediately, were only able to determine the death of one of the climbers. The second victim was flown by an Air Zermatt helicopter to the Inselspital in Bern with serious injuries.

Formal identification of the deceased is underway. The seriously injured mountaineer is a Swiss national aged 30.

The public prosecutor's office has initiated an investigation in collaboration with the cantonal police.

In addition to the cantonal police, KWRO 144, Air Zermatt and its various partners were deployed.