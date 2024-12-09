To be monitored in future: the cemetery in Oberrieden ZH. Google Street View

Flowers and grave decorations are increasingly being stolen from the cemetery in Oberrieden ZH. The municipality has now taken measures.

"It's just a huge frustration," says Ernst Wertli to the Zürichsee-Zeitung. The reason: the flowers on his mother's grave at the cemetery in Oberrieden ZH have been stolen again.

This is not an isolated incident: in the last three months, over 30 thefts have been reported or reported to the local police. In addition to flowers, grave decorations have also been stolen.

The municipality of Oberrieden has now reacted and installed surveillance cameras in its cemetery. This measure became necessary because incidents have increased significantly since last summer, reports the "Zürichsee-Zeitung".

No impairment of privacy

The municipal police have installed special cameras on the site to deter the perpetrators and ensure the security of the graves.

The municipal council supports this measure and also hopes that the situation will improve soon. The cameras should not only serve as a deterrent, but also help to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The decision to install the cameras was taken after careful consideration in order to respect the privacy of visitors to the cemetery and at the same time increase security. The municipality emphasizes that the surveillance is solely for the protection of the graves and has no other purpose.

