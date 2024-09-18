In the first part of the marathon debate on the army, President Viola Amherd prevailed on almost all points. Keystone

The National Council has given its nod to the strategic realignment of the armed forces and has largely followed the Federal Council. The proposal was adopted by 131 votes to 58.

The National Council has largely followed the Federal Council's lead in realigning the armed forces.

The focus is on strengthening defense capabilities.

In the overall vote, the large chamber adopted the first of five federal resolutions on the army dispatch by 131 votes to 58. Show more

The National Council essentially followed the Federal Council on the issue of the strategic direction of the armed forces up to 2035. The focus here is on strengthening defense capabilities.

In the overall vote, the large chamber adopted the first of five federal resolutions on the Armed Forces Dispatch by 131 votes to 58. The SP and the Greens voted against. The National Council will discuss the remaining five federal resolutions on Thursday.

A left-wing minority of the preliminary committee led by Bernese SP National Councillor Andrea Zryd proposed an alternative army model. Instead of defense capability, she wanted to speak of the "ability to protect and rescue the population in a hybrid conflict environment and in the event of a disaster". However, the proposal was rejected by 130 votes to 60.

The large chamber had to decide on around a dozen amendments in total. Only a motion by a minority led by Liliane Chappuis (center/FR) found a majority. This concerns the protection of the cognitive integrity of individuals and the population. Attacks on cognitive integrity refer to the manipulation of perception, for example through videos produced using artificial intelligence or through the operation of social media algorithms.

