Forensic scientist at the scene of the crime in Wohlen AG. BRK News

A shot was fired in Wohlen AG on Sunday. One man is dead.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A shot was fired in Wohlen AG on Sunday.

One man is dead.

The victim's daughter was shot. Show more

A man was found dead after a shooting in Wohlen AG on Sunday morning. The police are on the scene and have arrested one person, according to the Aargau cantonal police.

The shooting took place on Villmergerstrasse, they said. The situation is under control, said a spokesman for the Aargau cantonal police at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. One girl was shot and is in hospital. According to the cantonal police, it is the victim's daughter. The injuries are not life-threatening.

Perpetrator is said to be a janitor

According to the newspaper "Blick", the victim is said to be the janitor. A neighbor says: "There was never a fight in this house. I can't explain what happened".

She had heard shots in the morning and then screams. The victim's wife and son had left the apartment. The neighbor then called the police.

+++ Update to follow +++

SDA