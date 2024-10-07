The Aargau cantonal police are investigating an apartment fire that occurred on Sunday evening. sda

A serious house fire broke out in the canton of Aargau on Sunday evening. A 24-year-old woman was seriously injured. The Aargau cantonal police are now investigating.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a fire in an apartment in the canton of Aargau on Sunday evening.

A 24-year-old man was seriously injured.

The cause of the fire is still unclear. Show more

On Sunday, shortly before 5 p.m., several eyewitnesses alerted the fire department in Stilli AG. On the scene, the emergency services discovered that the apartment of a 24-year-old woman was on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished and the danger of it spreading further was eliminated.

With the help of neighbors, the occupant of the affected apartment was able to save herself. However, the 24-year-old suffered severe burns. She was flown to Zurich University Hospital by rescue helicopter.

The apartment was completely destroyed by the fire. The other residents were able to return to their apartments after the firefighting work was completed.

The cause of the fire is still unclear. The focus is on a technical process. The Aargau cantonal police have launched an investigation.