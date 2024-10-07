"It is important - especially in the current situation - to avoid any mushroom poisoning", Tox Info states matter-of-factly in a press release. However, the warning issued by Switzerland's official information center for all matters relating to poisoning has a serious background: the antidote for mushroom poisoning cannot be supplied in Switzerland until at least mid-November.
The green button mushroom is one of the most dangerous poisonous mushrooms in this country. Without adequate treatment, consumption can be fatal. Tox Info therefore advises to have collected mushrooms checked by a mushroom inspection body.
Especially as caution is always advised when picking mushrooms. In 2023, doctors reported 98 cases of mushroom poisoning to Tox Info Suisse (91 cases in 2022), including one serious poisoning in an adult, according to the latest data available to the Keystone-SDA news agency. Only one case of moderate severity was due to the tuber leaf mushroom.
Caution is advised, especially during the mushroom season
As is the case every year at this time of year, the foundation is consulted several times a day by both laypersons and medical professionals about mushroom poisoning. A frequent reason for the inquiries: possible poisoning with button mushrooms.