Danger to life instead of enjoyment: if poisonous mushrooms end up in your basket when picking, the consequences can be fatal. And now an antidote for mushroom poisoning cannot be supplied.

Andreas Fischer

Just in time for the mushroom season, Switzerland lacks an antidote for mushroom poisoning. The supply interruption will last until mid-November.

Without adequate treatment, eating button mushrooms can be fatal.

"It is important - especially in the current situation - to avoid any mushroom poisoning", Tox Info states matter-of-factly in a press release. However, the warning issued by Switzerland's official information center for all matters relating to poisoning has a serious background: the antidote for mushroom poisoning cannot be supplied in Switzerland until at least mid-November.

The green button mushroom is one of the most dangerous poisonous mushrooms in this country. Without adequate treatment, consumption can be fatal. Tox Info therefore advises to have collected mushrooms checked by a mushroom inspection body.

Especially as caution is always advised when picking mushrooms. In 2023, doctors reported 98 cases of mushroom poisoning to Tox Info Suisse (91 cases in 2022), including one serious poisoning in an adult, according to the latest data available to the Keystone-SDA news agency. Only one case of moderate severity was due to the tuber leaf mushroom.

As is the case every year at this time of year, the foundation is consulted several times a day by both laypersons and medical professionals about mushroom poisoning. A frequent reason for the inquiries: possible poisoning with button mushrooms.

The antidote for this cannot be supplied abroad either. Alternative treatment methods are limited, the report continues.

