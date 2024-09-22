Following the controversial shooting by GLP politician Sanija Ameti (32), the portal "Inside Paradeplatz" reported that Ameti carried out the shooting in an underground portico. The historic building dates back to 1719 and belongs to the city of Zurich. The ancient columns were only renovated a few years ago.
It was suspected that the shots had damaged the listed walls. The city then announced inspections.
The Zurich authorities have now given the all-clear: "We have contacted the tenants to ensure that the cellar is being used as contractually agreed," Claudia Naegeli, spokesperson for the city's Department of Finance, told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. The inspection also revealed that the shots had caused "serious damage".
The use of the historic hall as a shooting range was clearly illegal. However, it is unclear whether Ameti herself was the tenant. Her partner, the lawyer Florian Schmidt-Gabain, who specializes in art law, ran unsuccessfully for the presidency of Kunsthaus Zürich in 2021. Who exactly rented the cellar - Ameti, Schmidt-Gabain, both together or a third party - remains unclear.
The city authorities are not providing any information. According to "Inside Paradeplatz", Schmidt-Gabain's "camp" emphasizes that all residents had access to the cellar. The city of Zurich disagrees: the cellar is part of a commercial use and not accessible to other tenants, according to spokeswoman Naegeli.