MeteoSwiss captured the colorful view from Piz Corvatsch GR. Picture: Keystone

The northern lights and shooting stars could be seen from Piz Corvatsch GR on Monday night.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Northern Lights and shooting stars were observed from Piz Corvatsch GR on Monday night

In addition, weather lights from the thunderstorms in western Switzerland were visible.

Auroras were already visible in Switzerland in May. Show more

Weather lights from thunderstorms were also visible in western Switzerland, according to the federal weather service. The northern lights were visible from the summit in the canton of Graubünden in a north-easterly direction, as reported by the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) via the short message service X.

Einmaliger Blick vom #Piz_Corvatsch heute Nacht. Während gegen Nordwesten das #Wetterleuchten der #Gewitter über der Westschweiz erkennbar ist, kann man in nordöstlicher Richtung ein #Nordlicht und #Sternschnuppen beobachten. Bild: Roundshot MeteoSchweiz Piz Corvatsch. pic.twitter.com/f2un0myYYs — MeteoSchweiz (@meteoschweiz) August 12, 2024

The last time the Northern Lights provided a colorful spectacle in the Swiss night sky was in mid-May. The natural spectacle, which is rare in Switzerland, could then also be seen from the lowlands.

Good conditions for shooting stars

On Monday night and the following night, conditions in Switzerland were good for observing shooting stars. Between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. in particular, up to a hundred shooting stars per hour can be seen, at least in theory, according to the private weather service Meteoswiss.

A number of municipalities have decided to switch off their public lighting on Tuesday night to make the shooting stars more visible - especially in the canton of Vaud.

SDA