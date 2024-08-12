Weather lights from thunderstorms were also visible in western Switzerland, according to the federal weather service. The northern lights were visible from the summit in the canton of Graubünden in a north-easterly direction, as reported by the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) via the short message service X.
The last time the Northern Lights provided a colorful spectacle in the Swiss night sky was in mid-May. The natural spectacle, which is rare in Switzerland, could then also be seen from the lowlands.
Good conditions for shooting stars
On Monday night and the following night, conditions in Switzerland were good for observing shooting stars. Between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. in particular, up to a hundred shooting stars per hour can be seen, at least in theory, according to the private weather service Meteoswiss.
A number of municipalities have decided to switch off their public lighting on Tuesday night to make the shooting stars more visible - especially in the canton of Vaud.