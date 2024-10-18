According to an initial SRG poll, a narrow majority of 51% approve of the plans to expand the highways. The people will decide on four proposals on November 24.

According to an initial SRG survey, a narrow majority of 51% agree with the highway expansion plans. The uniform financing of the healthcare system and the new rules on subletting also met with approval.

The people will decide on the four proposals on November 24.

Seven weeks before the vote, the research company gfs.bern, which carried out the survey for SRG, announced on Friday that the state of opinion formation was at different stages. Opinions are most advanced on the bill to expand the highway and the bill on tenancy law for personal use. Little progress has been made on the bill on uniform financing in the healthcare system and the tenancy law on subletting.

Commoners in favor of expansion

The supporters of the conservative parties are clearly in favor of the freeway expansion, the report continued. Approval was highest among participants with an affinity for the FDP, followed by SVP supporters and centrist sympathizers. Voters from the Greens, SP and GLP opposed the proposal.

Men with higher incomes, middle and lower education from rural areas who trust the government are in favor of the expansion, wrote gfs.bern. In German- and Italian-speaking Switzerland, approval is higher than in French-speaking Switzerland. There, the highway expansion would be rejected with 48 percent of votes in favor.

Drone image of the Hagnau/Basel St. Jakob highway junction. (theme picture) Picture: Keystone/Georgios Kefalas

A majority consider the expansion of the freeways to be necessary in order to relieve congestion in urban centers and residential areas. For opponents, the expansion would destroy undeveloped areas and agricultural zones and harm the climate.

Clear yes for healthcare

If the votes were already pending, 61% would have voted "definitely in favor" or "somewhat in favor" of the uniform financing of the healthcare system (Efas). According to gfs.bern, this is the clearest approval rate of the four votes. Around a quarter of respondents were "somewhat or clearly against". According to gfs.bern, the clearest approval came from supporters of the SVP, Center Party, FDP and GLP.

According to the research company, uncertainty about the proposed solutions is greater in French-speaking Switzerland. Here, the proposal could not convince a majority. Young people between the ages of 18 and 39 in particular have hardly decided on a direction. The majority of women were inclined to vote yes, with 56 percent in favor.

According to the survey, the Yes side believes that their own health would be less burdened if more treatments were carried out on an outpatient rather than inpatient basis. In addition, lower and middle incomes would benefit. The No side fears that health insurance companies could take control of the healthcare system.

Open starting position on rent

59% would agree to the new rules on subletting. SVP, FDP and centrist supporters are clearly in favor of the bill. The majority of Greens and SP are against. Participants under the age of 40, with lower incomes and from urban regions are more opposed. The lower the level of education, the higher the level of approval.

The situation is most open with the other rental proposal, the report continued. With regard to the new rules on terminating tenancies for personal use, 49% were in favor and 46% against. The majority of support for the rental proposal for personal use comes from the group of 40 to 64-year-olds with a high income, medium education and from rural regions. The supporters are increasingly male and from Italian- or German-speaking Switzerland.

In both proposals, the perspectives of tenants are opposed to those of owners.

The SRG survey collected telephone and online responses from 11,183 voters from the three major language regions of Switzerland between September 30 and October 14.

