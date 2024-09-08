The post triggered a shitstorm. X

Operation Libero boss Sanija Ameti has sparked outrage with a post on Instagram. She shot pictures of Mary and Jesus. She has since deleted the post and apologized.

Sanija Ameti, the head of Operation Libero and a member of the GLP, has caused outrage with an Instagram post. She published photos on her profile showing her shooting a picture of Mary with the baby Jesus. The motif comes from an art catalog from the Koller auction house. Ameti wrote "Switch off" with the pictures and explained that shooting helps her to cope with stress. Around two dozen bullet holes can be seen in the photos.

WhenBlickasked Ameti whether she might have hurt the religious feelings of Christians and Muslims with this action - as Mary and Jesus are also venerated in the Koran - Ameti appeared remorseful. She apologized and immediately deleted the controversial post.

Ameti apologizes

She explained on Instagram: "As a template for the 10-meter shooting, I needed motifs that were visible enough. I only had the Koller catalog to hand, which was big enough. I didn't pay attention to the content of the pictures. That wasn't right. I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart if I hurt anyone!"

Ameti was even clearer with Blick: "That was absolutely stupid of me. I didn't think anything of it. I am incredibly sorry. I ask for forgiveness from the people who were hurt by it."