Fedpol confirms a deportation from the canton of Schaffhausen without giving a name. sda (Symbolbild)

According to a media report, IS supporter Osamah M. was transferred to custody pending deportation on Wednesday.

IS supporter Osamah M. was transferred to custody pending deportation on Wednesday. This was reported by "Blick", citing two independent sources. According to the report, Osamah M. was brought to Sion by helicopter.

The man became known in Switzerland as the "wheelchair bomber" and lived in Schaffhausen for years. He was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison for supporting the terrorist organization "Islamic State".

He has not yet been deported because he is at risk of torture in his home country of Iraq.

According to the report, the Federal Office of Police and local authorities have not yet commented on the situation. However, Fedpol has confirmed an expulsion in the canton of Schaffhausen, without naming a specific person.