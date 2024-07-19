Rescue workers had to rescue the man. Kapo Fribourg

A paraglider got stuck in the cable of a cable car on Thursday. He had to be rescued.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A paraglider got stuck in the rope of a cable car on Thursday.

He had to be rescued. Show more

At around 11.15 a.m. on Thursday, a 70-year-old paraglider pilot was flying from the Vounetz launch site in Charmey towards the valley. For reasons that have not yet been conclusively clarified, he deviated from the usual flight route and shortly afterwards collided with a cable of the Charmey mountain railroad and got stuck there, according to the Fribourg cantonal police.

The paraglider pilot was uninjured but had to be rescued with the help of the Jaun rescue station and a helicopter from Swiss Helicopter.

The mountain railroad was able to continue operating to evacuate the gondola passengers, but then had to suspend operations for 2.5 hours to recover the accident victim.

The accident is currently under investigation.