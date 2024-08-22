Two people have died on the Breithorn in Zermatt VS. Kapo VS

Two people died in a paragliding accident on the Breithorn in Zermatt on Wednesday.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A paragliding accident in Zermatt VS claimed the lives of two people.

For reasons as yet unexplained, the paraglider got into difficulties during take-off and then slid several hundred meters down the north face of the Breithorn. Show more

A paragliding accident occurred on the Breithorn in Zermatt on Wednesday. Two people lost their lives.

The accident occurred at around 3 p.m. when two people were on the summit of the Breithorn for a tandem paragliding flight. For reasons as yet unexplained, the team got into difficulties during take-off and then slid several hundred meters down the north face of the Breithorn.

Third parties who had witnessed the accident immediately alerted the Valais cantonal rescue organization. During the search initiated by Air Zermatt, the emergency services were able to locate two people lifeless. The Valais cantonal police were subsequently called in.

The formal identification of the victims is underway.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has launched an investigation in collaboration with the cantonal police.