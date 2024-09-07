Eliza ended up in a baby hatch just a few days after her birthday. Facebook

Parents put a 6-year-old girl in the baby hatch of a convent. Friends are shocked.

In Poland, a six-year-old girl was discovered by nuns in a baby hatch at the Franciscan monastery in Warsaw. The child, cramped and visibly frightened, had been abandoned there by her parents, as the nuns reported to the police. The nuns were completely surprised when they discovered the large child.

According to initial findings, the father brought little Eliza from the small town of Nasielsk, 50 kilometers away, to Warsaw at the end of August. He promised her he would come back, but disappeared and left her alone. The mother is also said to have known about the plan. The couple abandoned the child in order to emigrate to the Netherlands, as reported by the Polish news portal "Fakt". Lack of money was probably the motive for this heartless act.

Police search the house

Friends of the family were horrified by the parents' behavior. "A loving mother seeks help with problems and doesn't simply abandon the child," said one acquaintance. It turned out that the parents were deeply in debt and had already taken out several emergency loans. The father had also already been in prison once for non-payment of maintenance.

When the police searched the family home, they found Eliza's toys carelessly dumped in bin bags outside the door. Little Eliza is currently being kept in a children's home in Warsaw. A court will now decide whether she has to stay there and what happens next for her.