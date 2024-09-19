Replacing her windows has become an odyssey for a pensioner. Symbolbild: Keystone

A Zurich window fitter collects a substantial down payment from a pensioner - and then can no longer be contacted. The injured party wants her money back.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A pensioner pays 10,500 francs as a deposit for window work, but the tradesman disappears after receiving the money.

Despite several attempts to contact him and a withdrawal from the contract, she receives no response.

The tradesman apologizes due to personal difficulties. Show more

On December 12, 2023, Marlen Frei* transfers almost CHF 10,500 to the account of a window fitter from the canton of Zurich. This corresponds to half the amount for the replacement of all the windows in her property, as stated in the offer.

The pensioner is renovating the house in which she lives with her husband, who is in need of care, step by step in order to hand it over to her daughter-in-law in good condition one day, as the "Beobachter" reports. She painstakingly saved the money for the windows by putting aside 1,000 francs a month and foregoing vacations.

The window fitter was recommended to Marlen Frei by a painter. The craftsman came twice: once to measure the windows and once to discuss the quote. Frei remembers that her daughter-in-law was also present and that the window fitter made a trustworthy impression. She saw no reason to doubt his seriousness, she tells the "Beobachter".

Window fitter can no longer be contacted

The good impression was deceptive: after the deposit was paid, the window fitter disappeared. The installation originally planned for January is initially postponed until February, after which Marlen Frei hears nothing more from him. She tries to contact him several times, but to no avail. In April, her daughter-in-law manages to catch the craftsman on the phone, but his promise to send suggested dates by e-mail remains unfulfilled.

In May, Marlen Frei finally loses patience and withdraws from the contract by registered letter, demanding repayment and setting a deadline of ten days. When there was still no response, she found out in July that the window manufacturer's house had already been foreclosed on in 2023. She initiates debt enforcement proceedings, but without much hope of getting the money back.

Trust squandered despite insight

At the request of the "Beobachter", the window manufacturer shows understanding. He had lost control due to personal problems, alcohol and drug addiction. He regrets his behavior and is now in therapy. In addition to Marlen Frei, he had received down payments from three other customers without carrying out the work. He is trying to find solutions with these customers to repay the debts.

He would also like to contact Marlen Frei to carry out the order, but she no longer trusts him. She had given him enough chances and emphasized that his private problems were irrelevant to her as a customer. Her goal is to get her money back, including interest and the collection costs.

*Name changed