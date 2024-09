Steg-Hohtenn lies at the end of the Lötschental valley. For the past three days, people have been asked to boil tap water before consuming it.

The tap water in Steg-Hohtenn VS is contaminated. The municipality has instructed the population to continue to boil drinking water before use. Alertswiss renewed the warning today, Monday.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The drinking water in the Valais municipality of Steg-Hohtenn is contaminated.

Since Friday, the municipality has been instructing residents to boil their drinking water before use.

Alertswiss renewed the warning today, Monday. Show more

The residents of Steg-Hohtenn VS must continue to boil the tap water before using it in the kitchen. The drinking water is contaminated for an undisclosed reason.

On Friday, the municipality of Upper Valais warned its residents about the contaminated water and instructed them to boil it. Today, Monday, Alertswiss, the federal warning service, repeated the call. The contamination continues and the water must still not be consumed directly from the tap.