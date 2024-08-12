The Basel authorities provided information on Monday. KEYSTONE

Following the homicide in Basel last week, the authorities will explain themselves to the media at 2 p.m. blue News will be showing the media conference live.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following last week's homicide in Basel, the authorities will explain themselves to the media at 2 pm.

blue News shows and tickers the media conference live. Show more

Following last week's homicide in Basel, an external investigation into the events at the University Psychiatric Clinics (UPK) is to bring clarity. "The ultimate goal is to prevent such acts from happening again," said Security Director Stephanie Eymann to the media on Monday.

Eymann went on to say that it was not yet possible to say whether everything had gone according to plan before this investigation.

Health Director Lukas Engelberger also commented on the investigation into the case in which a UPK patient allegedly killed a 75-year-old woman during an unaccompanied walk on Thursday. "If the strong suspicion is confirmed, it is the case that we as a canton were unable to live up to our responsibility - I regret that," said Engelberger.

The external investigation in question has not yet been launched, said Michael Rolaz, CEO of UPK. Experts from other forensic institutions in Switzerland could be considered for this task. Before the external investigation, UPK would already analyze the internal processes, said Henning Hachtel, Director of the Clinic for Forensics at UPK.

No details of the individual case during proceedings

It is not yet known how the decision was made to release the 32-year-old suspect alone from the closed clinic. The cantonal penitentiary system decides on releases. Until the proceedings have been concluded and the court decision has been made, it cannot yet comment on the individual case, as its head Sabine Uhlmann said.

The authority always decides on such relaxations based on the case file and issues a ruling based on this. As a rule, "six to eight eyes" look at a person undergoing inpatient measures. According to Uhlmann, there are currently twelve clients in the canton of Basel-Stadt with a diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia with ordered measures and an underlying offense, i.e. a violent or sexual offense.

The openings are prescribed by law, said Rolaz. After the homicide, however, releases from the UPK were blocked for a short time. The measure applies until Tuesday. It is in place to protect the patients.

Release after gradual release from prison

The relaxation of measures for patients in forensic wards is always carried out in stages, as Hachtel explained. Initially, they are accompanied and take place on the UPK premises, then gradually also outside. The aim is to gradually check whether treatment goals have been achieved.

The police arrested the suspect on Friday afternoon following a manhunt. The Swiss man is said to have killed his victim in an apartment building on Nasenweg. He is a repeat offender. Back in November 2014, he stabbed two women in the same neighborhood and seriously injured an elderly man with a knife. He was arrested at the scene of the crime.

The Basel criminal court then ordered inpatient psychiatric treatment. It found that the culpable offender had committed multiple murder and attempted murder. The psychiatric report at the time stated that without treatment, the risk of recidivism for serious offenses was high.