There was a fatal collision near Zurich's Bellevue on Wednesday morning. The Zurich city police confirmed a corresponding report from "ZüriToday".
According to the report, a streetcar collided with a person near the Quaibrücke bridge shortly before 7 am. The person was fatally injured in the accident. The Quaibrücke bridge is closed in the direction of the city.
There are interruptions and delays on lines 2, 5, 7, 8, 9 and 11 between Bellevue and Paradeplatz as well as Enge station, according to the Zurich transport authority.