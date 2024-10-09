  1. Residential Customers
Quai bridge closed Person dies in collision with streetcar at Zurich Bellevue

Dominik Müller

9.10.2024

The emergency services have set up a white tent at the scene of the accident.
BRK News

A fatal accident occurred on Wednesday near the Quaibrücke bridge in Zurich. One person died in a collision with a streetcar.

09.10.2024, 08:40

09.10.2024, 08:45

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • One person died in a collision with a streetcar near Zurich's Quaibrücke bridge on Wednesday morning.
Show more

There was a fatal collision near Zurich's Bellevue on Wednesday morning. The Zurich city police confirmed a corresponding report from "ZüriToday".

According to the report, a streetcar collided with a person near the Quaibrücke bridge shortly before 7 am. The person was fatally injured in the accident. The Quaibrücke bridge is closed in the direction of the city.

There are interruptions and delays on lines 2, 5, 7, 8, 9 and 11 between Bellevue and Paradeplatz as well as Enge station, according to the Zurich transport authority.