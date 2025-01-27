The tunnel had to be closed for several hours after the accident. BRK News

A pick-up truck overturns near Neuhausen am Rheinfall on Monday morning. Two people have to go to hospital.

Sven Ziegler

A traffic accident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday morning in the Galgenbucktunnel in Neuhausen am Rheinfall. For reasons as yet unexplained, a pick-up truck with a trailer crossed into the oncoming lane, overturned and landed on the hood of an oncoming car that was driving in accordance with the rules.

The driver of the pick-up sustained previously unknown injuries and had to be taken to hospital by ambulance. The driver of the car involved in the accident went to hospital for an examination.

The damaged vehicles had to be removed by a private salvage company.

The exact cause and course of the accident are the subject of ongoing investigations. The Galgenbuck Tunnel remained closed to traffic during the recovery and accident investigation work.