Following attacks on young men, the Zurich cantonal police arrested four young suspects in the district of Andelfingen on Saturday night.

Dominik Müller

Late on Friday evening, the Zurich cantonal police received a report that a group of young men had been physically attacked and injured by three to four perpetrators. On the scene, the officers then encountered four injured young men, according to a statement.

One of the injured men had to be taken to hospital in an ambulance. The other three men underwent medical checks on their own.

As part of the manhunt, police officers recognized two young suspects on Saturday night and arrested them. They were taken to a police station for further investigation. The investigation led to the arrest of two more youths the following day. Over the course of Sunday, further victims came forward who had also been attacked by the group.

The suspects are four Swiss nationals aged between 14 and 16. Three of them were referred to the juvenile prosecutor's office. The fourth youngster was released from custody after being questioned by the police.