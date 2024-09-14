A large police contingent secured the "March for Life". Keystone

More than 1000 people from all over Switzerland gathered in Zurich-Oerlikon on Saturday for the March for Life to demonstrate for "the right to life". Their procession through the neighborhood was disrupted several times by a left-wing bicycle demonstration.

A demonstration for the protection of unborn life took place in Zurich-Oerlikon - the "March for Life".

It called for better conditions for expectant mothers and support services for families in need.

According to the police, more than 100 people were checked and turned away following calls for disruptive action in the vicinity of the march. Show more

This year, the organizers of the "March for Life" had called for a rally at Oerlikon train station and a joint walk through the district under the motto "Stand up for life". Everyone has the right to live.

The road to protecting unborn life is a long one, said EPP National Councillor Marc Jost. "It's about life, we have to stand up for it." In the rally appeal, the organizers had written that Switzerland needed better conditions for expectant mothers and offers of help for families in need - so that every child could live. Every day, around 30 children are "killed before birth" in Switzerland.

As usual, the Swiss March for Life took place on the Saturday afternoon before the Federal Day of Thanksgiving, Repentance and Prayer. And it was once again accompanied by a large police presence due to fears of provocation from the left.

Around 200 participants in a bicycle demonstration crossed the route of the procession several times, chanting "My body, my decision" and delaying the march.

The event was held without any significant incidents, Zurich city police reported in a statement on Saturday evening. Following calls for disruptive action, over 100 people in the vicinity of the march were checked and turned away. Five people were temporarily taken to a police station for further investigation.

In a statement, the organizers estimated the number of participants at around 1600.

