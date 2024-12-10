The St. Gallen cantonal police had to respond to a wrong-way driver early on Tuesday morning. Symbolbild: Keystone

A 31-year-old man was driving in the wrong direction on the A1 on Tuesday. He has now lost his driving license.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A wrong-way driver was on the road in the canton of St. Gallen on Tuesday morning.

The police created an artificial traffic jam to force the 31-year-old to stop.

The man was driving while unfit to drive. Show more

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a man was driving his car as a wrong-way driver on the A1 highway between Meggenhus and Neudorf. There were several near collisions between the wrong-way driver and unknown motorists, writes the St. Gallen cantonal police in a press release.

A patrol was able to stop the car and a 31-year-old man driving it near St. Gallen-Winkeln by creating an artificial traffic jam. The man insulted and threatened the police officers. The 31-year-old was deemed unfit to drive. A blood and urine test was ordered and his driver's license was confiscated on the spot.

The St. Gallen cantonal police are looking for witnesses who can provide information about the wrong-way driver or the near-collision, or who were even involved themselves.