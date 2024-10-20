Police chased a suspicious car in Bern on Sunday night. (symbolic image) sda

Four teenagers fled from the police during the night. The car could only be stopped and the youths taken away under threat of a gun.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Four teenagers fled from the police during the night.

The car could only be stopped and the youths taken away under threat of firearms. Show more

On Sunday night, four young people fled from a police check in a car in Bern. After a short pursuit, they were stopped. Investigations are underway.

Shortly after 1.40 a.m. on Sunday, a patrol of the Bern cantonal police noticed a car on the road near Loryplatz without its lights switched on. The police followed the vehicle and used a stop matrix to ask the driver to stop.

However, this went unnoticed by the vehicle occupants. When the driver stopped the car at a red light on Schwarztorstrasse and subsequently noticed the police officers, he immediately fled the scene and continued his journey on Brunnmattstrasse.

Stopped at gunpoint

The patrol took up the chase with their warning devices switched on. The driver fled via Effingerstrasse into Schlösslistrasse. At the Jennerweg/Effingerstrasse junction, the driver was finally stopped at gunpoint.

The driver and the passengers, all minors, were taken to a police station for further investigation. The driver has to answer for driving without a license and several violations of the Road Traffic Act. Further investigations are underway.