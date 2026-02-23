There is an acute avalanche danger in the Alpstein. KEYSTONE

While green meadows can be seen in the valley, the situation in the Alpstein remains tense. After several spontaneous avalanches at the weekend, the Appenzell Innerrhoden cantonal police are calling for great caution.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Avalanche danger level 3 "considerable" currently applies in the Alpstein.

Several spontaneous avalanches were reported at the weekend, some of which reached the valley.

The cantonal police are calling on the population to exercise great caution and restraint. Show more

Avalanche danger level 3 "considerable" currently prevails in the Alpstein. This is according to a statement from the Appenzell Innerrhoden cantonal police on Monday.

According to the statement, several reports of spontaneous avalanches were received last weekend. While roads and meadows in the valley regions are already free of snow, there is still a lot of snow at higher altitudes. According to the police, spontaneous avalanches occur there every day.

The situation is particularly precarious because individual avalanches are making their way down into the valley. In some cases, summer hiking trails have also been buried. The seemingly spring-like situation in the valley should therefore not obscure the dangers in the mountains.

The police are calling on the population "to exercise the utmost caution and restraint". Anyone staying in the Alpstein area or planning tours should take the current avalanche situation into account and realistically assess the risks.