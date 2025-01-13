A woman crashed an unauthorized racing car into a company façade. She has now been sentenced. KEYSTONE

A test drive in an unlicensed racing car ended with a bang for a German woman in Würenlos: she crashed into a company façade and has now been convicted. So has the policeman who lent her the car.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the summer of 2024, a racing car crashed into the façade of a company in Würenlos.

The driver had borrowed the car from a police officer.

Now both have been convicted. Show more

In the summer of 2024, a racing car crashed into the façade of a company in Würenlos. The driver was a German woman who had been given the rare sports car by the owner for a test drive. The owner is a police officer working in another canton.

According to the "Aargauer Zeitung", the vehicle should not actually have been used on public roads. For this reason, the police officer was also convicted as the owner in December in a legally binding penalty order. The sentence was less severe for the woman financially, but she was entered on the criminal record.

The relationship between the two is not clear from the penalty orders. However, they were on the road together and did a few laps in the racing car in the Würenloser AG industrial estate.

Racing car skidded over the kerb into the house facade

When the woman accelerated the vehicle, she accelerated far too much and the rear end swerved. She then lost control of the car and collided "sideways/frontally" with a parked car, according to the Baden public prosecutor's office.

The impact caused the racing car to spin backwards and slide head-on over the kerb into the front of the house, the statement continues. Property damage was caused to both vehicles and to the front of the house.

The verdict states that she breached her duty of care and caused a foreseeable accident because she "was not constantly in control of the racing car in such a way that she was able to fulfill her duty of care".

Finally, she was sentenced to a conditional fine of 60 daily rates of CHF 100 each, with a probationary period of two years, for failing to control the vehicle, resulting in an accident, driving a vehicle without third-party liability insurance, without a vehicle registration document and without a license plate, and for placing a vehicle on the market that was not safe and in compliance with the regulations.

She was also fined 1,500 francs. In total, her costs amount to 2710 francs - assuming she remains unpunished during the probationary period. In addition to the entry in the criminal record, the Office for Migration and Integration also receives a notification.

Police officer sentenced to a high conditional fine

The police officer was sentenced to a conditional fine of 60 daily rates of CHF 250 each (CHF 15,000 in total). The reason for this was that he had left his car to a third party in a condition that was not safe to operate and in accordance with the regulations and without insurance cover, valid license plates and a vehicle registration document. If he does not commit any further offenses in the next three years, he will not have to pay the fine.

However, he will have to pay the fine of CHF 3,000 including the penalty order fee of CHF 900.