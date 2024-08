Shortly before five o'clock on Friday morning, the power went out in Zurich Albisrieden and Altstetten KEYSTONE

The electricity works of the city of Zurich (EWZ) reported a fault early on Friday morning. The cause was a faulty cable. The fault has since been rectified.

Stefan Michel

"On 16.08.2024 04:49 a 22kV fault occurred in the Altstetten/Albisrieden area due to an as yet unknown cause." This is how the electricity company of the city of Zurich EWZ announces a power outage in the densely populated neighborhoods in the southwest of the city.

This is later followed by the announcement that a defective cable had caused the fault.

EWZ last announced that the fault had been rectified at 6.58 am.