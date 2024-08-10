The lights went out in parts of the city of Lucerne. (archive picture) Keystone

The power outage in parts of the city of Lucerne was repaired early Saturday morning. For several hours, the left bank of the lake was without power in places.

SDA

The power outage affected neighborhoods south of Lucerne city center. The power went out between Steghof and Schönbühl as well as in the Hubelmatt area, a spokeswoman for the energy supplier Energie Wasser Luzern (EWL) told the Keystone-SDA news agency. The reasons for the outage were not initially known.

The interruption occurred at around 0.30 a.m. on Saturday, the spokesperson continued. "Blick" first reported on the power outage online. Shortly after 5.15 a.m., the power supply was restored, according to the Alertswiss warning service.

According to the authorities, there was no danger. In the meantime, the canton called on the population in the affected area via Alertswiss to stay where they were and not to use the lifts.

SDA