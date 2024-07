A driver crashed the front end of his vehicle into the car of a pregnant woman and her child on the A2 in Lucerne. Keystone

A pregnant woman and a two-year-old child were involved in an accident on the A2 at midday on Tuesday. They were taken to hospital.

SDA

A pregnant woman and a two-year-old child were involved in an accident on the A2 highway in Lucerne on Tuesday lunchtime. They had to be taken to hospital for a check-up.

In the Reussport tunnel, a driver hit the tunnel shoulder with his front wheel for unclear reasons and was deflected to the right, according to Lucerne police on Wednesday. As a result, the front corner of his vehicle crashed into the pregnant woman's car. Property damage of around 100,000 Swiss francs was caused.

SDA