Murder in an underground car park in the Charmilles district: the main defendant is sentenced to 16 years and 10 months in prison followed by custody.

In January 2019, the now 23-year-old killed a 22-year-old Portuguese man in an underground parking garage by stabbing him in the heart.

The Geneva Criminal Court followed the prosecution's requests.

On Wednesday, the Geneva Criminal Court sentenced the main defendant to 16 years and 10 months' imprisonment with subsequent custody for murder in an underground car park in the Charmilles district.

In January 2019, the now 23-year-old killed a 22-year-old Portuguese man in an underground parking garage by stabbing him in the heart. The court followed the prosecution's requests. It refrained from imposing the maximum sentence of 20 years because it pronounced the sentence as an addition to a prison sentence of 38 months imposed by the juvenile court.

Murderer allegedly suffers from amnesia

The murder took place after being expelled from a nightclub. The convicted man and his accomplices then picked a fight. According to the public prosecutor, the murderer suffers from amnesia. The co-plaintiffs doubted this and referred to his dangerousness. The defense announced an appeal.

