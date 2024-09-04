The number of applications for protection status S from people from Ukraine rises to over 80,000 (symbolic image) sda

Protection status S will not be revoked in Switzerland. This was decided by the Federal Council on Wednesday.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you S protection status will remain in place in Switzerland until 2026.

This was the government's reaction on Wednesday to the unchanged situation in Ukraine. Show more

A sustainable stabilization of the situation in Ukraine is not foreseeable, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday. Currently, acts of war can be assumed throughout the entire territory of Ukraine.

For the protection status to be lifted, however, the situation would have to stabilize. This would mean that there is no longer a general threat. According to the Federal Council, this is not currently the case.

With its decision not to lift protection status until March 2026 unless the situation stabilizes in the long term, the Federal Council wants to create clarity for those affected for the next 18 months.

Due to Switzerland's integration into the Schengen area, coordination with the EU is also essential, it added. The EU states already extended temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees on June 13 until March 4, 2026.

The state government activated the protection status for refugees from Ukraine on March 12, 2022, shortly after Russia's invasion of the country. This status is valid until it is revoked by the Federal Council.