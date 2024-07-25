The lid of the affected silo (center) is now missing. Picture: Luzerner Polizei

On Thursday, a raw materials silo exploded on a company site in Sursee LU. The lid of the silo was thrown over 70 meters onto the roof of an adjacent building.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A raw materials silo exploded in Sursee LU on Thursday.

The lid flew around 70 meters.

The cause is still unclear. Show more

A raw materials silo exploded on a company site in Sursee LU on Thursday. The lid and other parts of the raw material silo were flung away, Lucerne police wrote in a statement. The lid came to rest over 70 meters away on the roof of an outbuilding belonging to the same company.

Property damage was also caused to several buildings in the vicinity. No one was injured. Building plaster was stored in the affected raw material silo. The surrounding area within a radius of around 50 meters of the silo was contaminated with gypsum dust particles.

It is currently unknown why the explosion occurred. The relevant investigations are ongoing. The material damage caused cannot be quantified at present.