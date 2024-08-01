The police warned in their statement that it is important not to overestimate your own strength when swimming in rivers. Picture: Keystone

A swimming accident near Rheinau ZH on the morning of the national holiday had a minor outcome. Rescue workers pulled a man out of the water near the local power station, who was hypothermic but uninjured.

Rescue workers pulled an exhausted and hypothermic man out of the Rhine near Rheinau ZH on the morning of August 1.

The operation was triggered by a call from a resident of Nohl to the Schaffhausen police, the Zurich cantonal police announced on Thursday. The woman stated that she had observed a man walking towards the banks of the Rhine around three quarters of an hour earlier. She then heard the sound of splashing water.

As the man had not returned and the observation seemed strange to her, she could not rest, the resident explained further according to the press release. She went to the shore and discovered the man's shoes and clothes there.

After a search operation lasting around an hour, the fire department and police found a man in the water near the Rheinau power plant, according to the press release. He was obviously hypothermic and weak, but responsive. The 54-year-old was taken to hospital by an ambulance team.

