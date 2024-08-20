In Rorschach, a person is practising vigilante justice on car bumpers: with potatoes and pears. (symbolic image) sda

In Rorschach SG, frustration with bumper cars escalates to such an extent that an annoyed resident resorts to vigilante justice and throws rotten fruit and vegetables at noisy vehicles.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Noisy vehicles have been causing annoyance in Rorschach SG for years.

An unknown, probably disgruntled person has now thrown rotten food at the poser cars.

The incident is causing discussion in the town.

The St. Gallen cantonal police have been informed of the incidents and are looking into measures to combat the ongoing disturbances. Show more

The idyllic St. Gallen harbor town of Rorschach on Lake Constance is increasingly plagued by a car poser problem. On sunny weekends in particular, the engines roar so loudly that the first residents are threatening to move away from the town out of frustration.

A new development shows just how serious the situation really is: one person is so annoyed that they seem to be resorting to vigilante justice and using unorthodox means to combat the noise. Several vehicles in the city have recently been pelted with rotten fruit and vegetables, always in the same place - directly in front of the police station.

It is suspected that a single person is behind these actions, who is specifically targeting the noisemakers. A post in the Facebook group "Du bisch vo Rorschach wenn ..." shows how far the tensions have already gone.

Potatoes and rotten pears

One car owner shared photos of his blue BMW being pelted with a potato on the platform. "Vigilante justice and then hitting the wrong person is really stupid," the owner wrote angrily.

Joel Bearth, a driver from Rorschach, had a potato thrown at him.

He reveals that the car posers themselves bother him: "I also find what goes on in Rorschach at the weekend disastrous." The situation leads to heated discussions. The police are also involved. Another victim told "FM1Today" that his vehicle, an Audi RS3, was pelted with a rotten pear.

Joel Bearth, the driver, said that the squishy fruit flew into the car through his open roof window and made a big mess. "It was so smelly, and the car had only just come out of the car wash," Bearth complained.

Mayor wants to respond with unpopular measure

The St. Gallen cantonal police are also aware of the incidents. When asked, Florian Schneider from the police confirmed to "ZüriToday" that several cases have already been reported in which cars have been pelted with rotten food such as potatoes, pears, apples, eggs and tomatoes.

The car poser problem has been plaguing Rorschach for years. Town mayor Robert Raths has been fighting against the noisemakers since he took office, but with limited success as the main road is under cantonal jurisdiction.

Raths announced to "Nau" in July that he wanted to respond to the problem with "unpopular measures", including photographing conspicuous drivers.

But as long as no effective measures are taken, the frustration in Rorschach seems to continue to grow - at the expense of innocent drivers.