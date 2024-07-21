At around 7.15 p.m. on Thursday, a teenager entered a Migros branch in Kollbrunn ZH and went behind the till. He tried to open the till using physical force. An employee tried to prevent this and a scuffle broke out between the two.
In the end, the unmasked and unarmed youth managed to open the till and take several hundred francs from it. He then fled. No one was injured.
The Zurich cantonal police immediately launched a manhunt for the youth. The suspected perpetrator was arrested early on Sunday morning, according to the police. After being questioned by the police, the 16-year-old Afghan will be handed over to the juvenile prosecutor's office.