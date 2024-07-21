A robbery took place at a Migros branch on Thursday. Symbolbild: Keystone

After a robbery at a Migros branch in Kollbrunn ZH on Thursday evening, the perpetrator fled the scene. He was arrested on Sunday morning.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zurich cantonal police arrested a 16-year-old on Sunday.

He is alleged to have robbed a Migros branch in Kollbrunn ZH on Thursday.

He will have to answer to the juvenile prosecutor's office. Show more

At around 7.15 p.m. on Thursday, a teenager entered a Migros branch in Kollbrunn ZH and went behind the till. He tried to open the till using physical force. An employee tried to prevent this and a scuffle broke out between the two.

In the end, the unmasked and unarmed youth managed to open the till and take several hundred francs from it. He then fled. No one was injured.

The Zurich cantonal police immediately launched a manhunt for the youth. The suspected perpetrator was arrested early on Sunday morning, according to the police. After being questioned by the police, the 16-year-old Afghan will be handed over to the juvenile prosecutor's office.