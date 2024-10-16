View of the construction site of the Federers' 16,000 square meter property in Kempraten, Rapperswil-Jona. A boathouse is to be built next to the red construction site. Archivbild: Keystone

The town of Rapperswil-Jona and the canton of St. Gallen have granted Roger Federer permission to build a boathouse. Now the federal government has lodged an appeal.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Although he has already received a permit from the city and canton, Roger Federer will probably not be allowed to build his boathouse after all.

The reason: the Federal Office for the Environment has lodged a complaint with the authorities.

The exact reasons for this are still unclear. Show more

It was only in September that the town of Rapperswil-Jona and the canton of St. Gallen approved Roger Federer's planned boathouse despite several objections. Now the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) has apparently intervened with the city and canton and lodged a complaint with the authorities, as reported by the "Linth-Zeitung".

The complaint is directed against the construction of a new boathouse with a jetty and access channel as well as the dismantling of the existing boathouse. However, the exact reason for the official complaint is not known. However, it is not directed against the legal project, as a FOEN spokesperson told the "Linth-Zeitung".

The FOEN is unable to disclose any further information due to the ongoing proceedings. The city and canton have also not yet commented on the complaint.

However, Victor von Wartburg, President of the "Rives Publiques" association, is satisfied with the Federal Office's decision: "This is extremely pleasing for us," he told the "Linth-Zeitung". His association has been campaigning for free access to the shores of Swiss lakes since 2003.

More videos on the topic