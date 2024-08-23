The climbers fell on the east face. Kapo VS

A two-man rope team crashed on the Matterhorn on Thursday. One of the two alpinists has died.

On August 22, a two-man rope team fell from a height on the Matterhorn. One alpinist suffered fatal injuries, the second was slightly injured.

Around midday, a two-man rope team was descending from the Matterhorn via the Hörnligrat. At an altitude of around 4,100 m above sea level, a few meters above the "Unterer roter Turm" location, the two alpinists fell for reasons that are as yet unexplained.

Third parties witnessed the fall and immediately alerted the Valais cantonal rescue organization. On site, the emergency services were only able to determine the death of one of the climbers. He had fallen around 70 meters down the east face. The second climber was flown by Air Zermatt helicopter to the hospital in Visp with minor injuries.

The formal identification of the deceased alpinist is underway.

The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation in collaboration with the cantonal police.