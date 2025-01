Sanija Ameti is leaving the GLP. (archive picture) sda

Sanija Ameti is leaving the GLP. The politician announced this on Tuesday.

She can no longer bring her liberal and democratic values to the GLP and help shape Swiss politics.

Sanija Ameti is leaving the GLP. This was first reported by "Watson".

"I entered politics because I want to contribute my liberal and democratic values and help shape Swiss politics. This is no longer possible with the GLP," says Ameti.

In September, Ameti caused a nationwide stir with a controversial campaign. At the time, Ameti posted pictures on Instagram showing her during shooting practice - including a picture of Mary and Jesus riddled with bullets.

"I went into the cellar. There was a pile of old paper in front of the door, with a catalog on top. I tore out a page and stuck it on the wall without thinking about it," she later explained. She spoke of a "huge stupidity" and apologized.

Ameti did not say whether she wanted to remain in politics. After the incident with the picture of the Virgin Mary in September, GLP President Jürg Grossen demanded Ameti's resignation.

