The ticket machine in Andelfingen ZH will be closed on January 1, 2025. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

In August, SBB announced that the ticket office in Andelfingen ZH would be closed. Many people in the district did not agree with this. Now it's definite: the ticket office is falling victim to cost-cutting measures.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you In August, SBB announced that it would be closing the ticket counter in Andelfingen ZH on January 1, 2025.

The reason: cost-cutting measures and too little demand.

Many people do not agree with this decision. But SBB remains adamant. Show more

SBB has made its decision: The ticket counter at the station in Andelfingen ZH must definitely close.

At the beginning of August, they announced that they wanted to close the counter due to declining demand and as part of cost-cutting measures. 96 percent of all tickets would be bought online or from ticket machines.

Andelfingen fought against this decision. Sonja Baumann, who lives in the district, spent six weeks collecting several thousand signatures to convince SBB to keep the ticket counter - or at least outsource the service to a nearby store.

With 4768 signatures in her luggage

At the beginning of October, Baumann finally traveled to Bern with 4768 signatures to hand over the petition to Alberto Bottini, Head of Sales and Services at SBB. She explained the reasons for her efforts to Bottini: not all people are tech-savvy, group travel is more difficult to book and, according to ZVV guidelines, a counter should be reachable from home within 20 minutes.

But to no avail. Bottini had already made it clear at the beginning of the handover meeting that SBB's decision was final. The counter in Andelfingen will be closed on January 1, 2025.

